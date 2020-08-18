Yovanna Ventura Gives Off ‘Sagittarius Energy’ While Wearing Skintight Mini Dress

Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, August 18, revealed the model wearing a tightfitting mini dress as she declared in the caption that she was giving off a decidedly ‘Sagittarius’ vibe. However, for many who see Sagittarians as upbeat star signs, there was some disagreement.

In the set of images, Yovanna posed with a bleak expression on her face. A dark satin sheet billowed behind her and the celebrity wore a skintight black mini dress that hugged her curves and showed off her toned physique. The dress featured tiny shoestring straps and the underwire front plunged down low in the front, revealing some of the celebrity’s cleavage.

The first image saw the Instagram sensation standing front on to the camera. She looked down toward the ground at something that was offscreen. Her dark hair was straightened, parted in the middle, and hung down behind her shoulders.

In the next snap, Yovanna was still looking downward. However, this time, she was positioned slightly away from the camera. One perfectly manicured hand rested on her hip and the angle of her arm drew attention to her shapely figure. An effect had been used over the image, revealing multiple transparent images of the model as well as what appeared to be a flickering flame.

The final photo showed off Yovanna’s smooth thighs as the camera was further away from her this time.

As soon as Yovanna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the photo had already gathered 61,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

While many of her fans mentioned the fact that Sagittarians are normally happier than what was displayed in Yovanna’s images, others were more interested in the photoshoot rather than the caption.

“You are sooo beautiful,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Yovanna vibes,” a fan said.

“My fav energy,” another user insisted.

“Queen, I love youuu,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their comment with several emoji in order to show their appreciation.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and variants on the heart emoji. However, others also shared glum ones that matched the celebrity’s downbeat expression.

Yovanna often shares outtakes from her photoshoots to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her sultry side with a set of images from Modeliste magazine.