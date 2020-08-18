Chanel West Coast Slays In A Bright Pink Bikini & Matching Wig: ‘Monday Bun-day’

TV personality Chanel West Coast returned to her Instagram account on Monday evening to share a bootylicious snap with her adoring fans. In the caption of the post she claimed that it was “Monday bun-day.”

In the sexy pic, Chanel looked smoking hot as she sported a skimpy pink bikini. The top clung tightly around her chest and featured flowing ruffles as it showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and petite waist while it exposed her round booty. She accessorized the style with a thick chain around her neck and a pair of dark sunglasses on her face.

Chanel stood in a small inflatable swimming pool with her backside towards the camera. She rested her arms at her sides and arched her back while pushing her booty out slightly. She looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. In the background, a wooden fence and some green foliage could be seen.

She opted to wear a bright pink wig to match her bathing suit. The long locks were parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Chanel has accumulated more than 3.4 million followers on her Instagram account. Those fans went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 45,000 times within the first four hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with nearly 800 messages during that time.

“OMG!! you are so beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“This is a great post. Really cool miss Chanel West Coast,” another wrote.

“Chanel, you are so gorgeous my dear,” a third comment read.

“I just fell in love with you all over again. You’re too hot to handle you adorable human being you. You’re the total package, gorgeous, funny, talented, and sexy. Ur just so unreal sweet heart,” a fourth social media user stated.

The Ridiculousness star has become known for showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight pants in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chanel recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a revealing white tube top and a pair of matching pants with an elastic waistband as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. That photo was also a huge hit among fans. It’s racked up more than 56,000 likes and more than 850 comments to date.