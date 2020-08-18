WWE News: Triple H Explains Why Velveteen Dream Was Brought Back On Television

WWE executive vice president Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently commented on the company’s decision to bring NXT superstar Velveteen Dream back despite the multiple sexual misconduct allegations that surrounded him a few months ago.

On Monday, Triple H told CBS Sports that Dream, whose real name is Patrick Clark Jr., was absent for several weeks due to a car accident that took place on June 26 and left him hospitalized. He did point out as well that WWE didn’t uncover any evidence of a crime after investigating the allegations against the black-and-gold-brand performer.

“You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously,” Triple H explained.

“You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn’t. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That’s what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone’s attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there’s nothing there.”

The executive added that WWE is, at this point, “comfortable” with allowing Dream to appear on television, stressing that the company pushed forward the moment that the grappler was medically cleared to make his in-ring return.

Dream made a surprise appearance on the August 12 episode of NXT, causing controversy as many fans questioned why WWE was allowing someone who was accused of abusive behavior to return to television. In addition to the backlash he received from viewers, Dream reportedly faced criticism from many of his fellow wrestlers, as rumors suggested that they felt he was receiving special treatment from management and that he didn’t face any disciplinary action for his alleged actions.

Despite Triple H’s claims that WWE had already looked into the accusations, independent wrestler Josh Fuller told a different story when he took to Twitter last week to comment on Dream’s return. The young man claimed that nobody from the promotion had gotten in touch with him to ask him about the claims he made in June when he suggested that Dream acted inappropriately during their text message conversations.

At that time, Fuller also noted that he had corroborated the accounts of Dream’s other accusers, who alleged in April that he had sent explicit photos to minors. The 24-year-old would later release a statement where he claimed that his private photos were shared by someone else without his permission or knowledge.

Dream is currently scheduled to face Finn Balor in a pre-taped match on Wednesday’s episode of NXT. The winner will get included in the five-way ladder match at the TakeOver: XXX pay-per-view on Saturday, per WrestlingNews.co.