Qimmah Russo Flaunts Impressive Booty And Her Incredible Weightlifting Abilities During ‘Warm Up’ Clip

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest impressive update. In the clip, which was posted on Monday, August 18, the celebrity hefted weights during a workout that she simply deemed her “warm up” exercises.

In the short video, Qimmah was shown inside a gym as she lifted 45-pound weights. The barbell rested on her shoulders as she performed a series of squats while a woman walked around her, filming the event. While she performed several lifts, a sheen of sweat could be seen glistening on her back and across her muscular arms.

Qimmah wore a black crop top that hugged her curves and highlighted her famous abs in the mirror in front of her. The fitness guru teamed this with a pair of high-waisted shorts. As she squatted, her toned derriere was the center of attention. Her muscular thighs and calves were on display every time that she stood up during the impressive feat.

Around her thighs, she wore black-and-pink leg straps. She completed the look with a pair of black, yellow, and pink runners with white soles.

Her dark curls were pulled up into a half-ponytail while she worked out and, as she completed the set, she turned and looked triumphantly at her intended audience.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the photo had already gathered 22,600 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“Well I could watch this all damn night!!!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“[Qimmah] my favorite personal trainer,” a fan said.

“My knee caps would blow off so fast that mirror would shatter,” another user joked.

“You are a beast, my sister; I hope you don’t take that in the wrong way,” a fourth person wrote, using several thumbs up emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers resorted to using emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about Qimmah’s workout clip. The most popular appeared to be the muscly arm, fire, and heart emoji. However, there were also plenty of instances of the amazed one as well.

While Qimmah shares plenty of workout videos with her fans, she also posts revealing shots that highlight her chiseled physique. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a series of photos to her social media account where she rocked a tightfitting pair of jeans and a plunging top. In the caption, she declared that she was “difficult to find and impossible to forget.”