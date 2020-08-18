Laurence Bédard Flaunts Cleavage In White Toweling Crop Top

Instagram model Laurence Bédard delighted her 2.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Friday, August 18, showed the celebrity with a huge grin on her face as she posed in a revealing tank top.

Laurence wore a white toweling crop top that hugged her lithe figure. It plunged down low in the front and allowed her to reveal much of her cleavage, as well as her many tattoos.

She appeared to be wearing matching bottoms. However, only the edge of the band could be seen in the image. She completed the look with a delicate gold chain that had a cross pendant.

The model smiled broadly for the camera as she took the selfie. One arm reached up to hold her camera and the other was also outstretched as she took the snap.

Her short brunette locks were curled in loose waves and parted to one side. Sections of hair also hung down over one eye.

Laurence took the photo inside as details of what appeared to be her house were visible behind her. Charcoal-colored tiles were underfoot and a short set of steps led to what seemed to be a living area. A sofa was situated along the edge of this room, and a small table accompanied a matching chair along an adjacent wall. Sunlight streamed in through the large windows but was softened somewhat by the sheer curtains hanging over them.

As soon as Laurence posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 12 hours, the photo had garnered 89,200 likes and close to 1,000 comments from her adoring fans.

“Where did you get this top? I need it in my life like yesterday,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful, beautiful smile! Wow!!” a fan gushed.

“Loving the hair!!! Looking amazing as always,” another user remarked.

Laurence used to sport blond hair but has opted for a darker look of late.

“THE MEANING OF BEAUTY IS YOU,” a fourth person declared, also peppering their response with many heart emoji.

While there were hundreds of comments, many of her followers opted to use emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and kissing emoji, although the flower was also in regular use.

Laurence often shares updates to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her dazzling smile while wearing a skintight black dress with a floral pattern.