Brennah Black Showcases Her Incredible Curves In A Minuscule Bikini On Instagram

Busty blond Brennah Black went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Monday night. The model showed some skin as she revealed in the caption of the post that she would rather make a mistake than wonder what could have been.

In the stunning pics, Brennah looked like a total smoke show as she rocked a minuscule bikini. The top featured thin spaghetti straps that put her toned arms and shoulders on full display. It also featured two shades of green with a leopard print in the middle as it showed off her abundant cleavage and gave fans a peek at her sideboob.

She also appeared to sport a pair of matching bikini bottoms that tied over her hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist. Her flat tummy and killer abs were on full display as well. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Brennah relaxed on an outdoor lounge chair. She had one arm wrapped around her midsection while the other was placed behind her neck. She closed her eyes and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the second shot, she had both of her hands above her head and her back arched as she soaked up some sun.

She wore her blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell behind her back.

Brennah’s 604,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 3,200 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her followers also left more than 140 messages in the comments section during that time.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying what you are very beautiful,” one follower declared.

“There is no other word but WOW,” another remarked.

” You’ll never get it right If you don’t do it in the first place!

“Looking great as always beautiful,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model is no stranger to sharing photos of herself sporting racy ensembles online. She’s often seen rocking sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a skimpy sheer black thong and exposed her bare booty for the camera and covered her topless chest with her arms. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. It’s raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 550 comments to date.