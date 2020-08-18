Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Tiny Bikini And Declares It’s ‘Unsticking Your Thighs From Plastic Chairs Season’

Instagram model Jasmine Sanders declared to her 3.9 million followers that it was now officially “unsticking your thighs from plastic chairs season.” She posed in a tiny patterned bikini while sitting atop an outdoor settee, as though to prove her point.

Jasmine wore a string bikini that featured a pattern that appeared to be floral in nature. The top plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of the model’s cleavage as well as her flat stomach.

The matching briefs were just as minuscule and sat high over her shapely hips, secured with bows. As Jasmine reclined on top of a sofa, her tanned thighs and long legs were on display. She teamed the swimsuit with a matching wrap as she posed.

Her long golden locks were braided and they hung down over one shoulder. She wore a delicate gold anklet and completed the look with white toenail polish.

In the first snap, the celebrity supported her weight as she leaned back on her hands. She stretched one leg out, her toes dangling over the edge of the seat. Her other leg was bent and gave added support as she positioned herself on top of the furniture.

The second image revealed a ray of dazzling sunlight that highlighted Jasmine’s beauty. This time she sat on the back of the sofa with her hands resting gently on her knees.

Behind her was a wooden paneled screen. To one side, large plants amid low shrubbery could also be seen.

As soon as Jasmine posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within only half an hour, the set had already gathered over 5,000 likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

“Wow. perfection. so stunning,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Yass! Slay. That bathing suit is cute af, did they have other colors or just that one?” a fan queried.

“So sexy damn she look good,” said another user.

“Love the braids,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

Many of Jasmine’s followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the snaps. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire and heart-eyed emoji. However, some also preferred to use the fox one.

Jasmine has been sharing plenty of swimwear updates of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her toned figure while wearing an animal-print thong bikini. As she sunbaked, it appeared that she had also oiled up in order to get the perfect tan.