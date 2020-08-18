Katya Elise Henry Stuns In A Light Blue Bikini

One of Katya Elise Henry’s latest Instagram photos showed the fitness model posing in a cerulean bikini, much to the delight of her 7.6 million followers. She uploaded the mirror selfie to the social media platform on Sunday, August 16.

In addition to her blue suit, the entire room had a teal hue to it. A chandelier hung from the ceiling. Katya leaned against a bed, one hand on the white bedspread, the other hand holding her phone. She stretched out her legs, her toes touching the floor. One leg was bent at the knee, showing off her gold anklet and butterfly tattoo. Katya tilted her head to the side, gazing into her phone as she took the full-length shot.

Katya’s swimsuit top featured straps that curved around her sun-kissed shoulders. The triangular cups barely contained her chest, her buxom bust nearly spilling out of the garment. A hint of underboob peeked through the bottom. Her tanned, taut, and toned midriff was on full display.

The skimpy bathing suit bottoms dipped low on her abdomen and rose up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure and fit physique. The color of the suit only served to enhance her bronzed skin.

Her dark locks were parted in the middle and fell down her back in straight strands.

Katya’s toenails were painted with a bright pink polish.

Katya’s millions of followers flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise. While many commented with rows of emoji, others left lengthier messages.

“You are more beautiful than any diamond in the world,” wrote one follower, punctuating their comment with two smiley faces with heart eyes and a flame emoji.

“You are goals,” declared another social media user, including three heart-eye emoji.

“Top tier baby girl indeed,” shared a third fan.

“So thicc,” gushed a fourth person, following up their message with a drooling smiley face.

At the time of this writing, Katya’s post racked up over 167,000 likes and more than 800 comments.

This snap was Katya’s second upload to her Instagram account on Sunday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared an image that featured her posing in a similarly-hued one-piece with a large cut-out that showed off her sculpted body. In that picture, Katya once again modeled against a bed in a position that flaunted all of her curves. That shot garnered close to 77,000 likes and received upwards of 500 comments.