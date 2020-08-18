Jade Picon Is Breathtaking In Patterned Bikini As She Relaxes On A Boat

Instagram model Jade Picon impressed her 9.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, August 18, showed the celebrity soaking up the sun while on a boat. The crystal-clear water could be seen behind her as she reclined.

Jade wore a stunning multicolored bikini that featured a black floral pattern. The top featured thick straps and a straight neckline that hugged her figure and highlighted her toned physique.

The bikini briefs were high-waisted, which helped give the impression of an hourglass shape. Her tanned and shapely thighs were also highlighted, thanks to the style.

The model reclined while onboard the watercraft. Her brunette hair appeared to be slightly damp and slicked back, indicating that she had recently returned from a dip in the turquoise-colored waters behind her. An earlier Instagram update backed this up by showing Jade as she stood in the water, surrounded by tiny fish.

The model looked over one shoulder as she posed. At the very edge of the snap, a sandy shoreline lined with greenery could be seen. Another boat was also visible in the distance.

Jade indicated via the geotag that she was in São Miguel dos Milagres, which is situated on the northern coast of the Brazilian state of Alagoas.

As soon as Jade posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the photo had already amassed a whopping 145,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated admirers.

“Wow you’re unbelievably amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

Plenty of her supporters also referred to Jade as “linda,” which translates to “cute” in Spanish, according to Google Translate. Many of her fans also referred to her as “perfeita” — or “perfect” in Portuguese.

“Wooow you look amazing,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers preferred to use emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular of them were the heart, heart-eyes, and the fire emoji.

Jade often impresses her fans with beachside shots via her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her impressive physique by wearing a pair of Daisy Dukes and a bikini top while she posed in front of the ocean. However, that photo shoot did not go exactly to plan. In the set, Jade revealed that she took a tumble in the sand as she posed.