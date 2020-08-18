Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In Terry Cloth Cropped Top & Matching Figure-Hugging Pants

On Monday, August 17, social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 9.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 23-year-old posing outside in front of rustic, wood-framed windows. A green lawn and numerous trees were visible in the reflection of the glass.

Stassie sat with her thighs pressed together on what appears to be a small wooden table. She rested her hands on the furniture as she focused her gaze on the photographer with a serious expression on her face.

The YouTuber sizzled in a blue terrycloth cropped tank top and a pair of coordinating figure-hugging pants. The ensemble, which was from the clothing company Revolve, accentuated her curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. The color of the matching set also beautifully complemented Stassie’s tan skin. She kept the look relatively simple and accessorized with only two bracelets worn on her left wrist.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette beauty wore her hair down in a deep middle part. She also sported a trendy French manicure with neon green tips.

In the caption, Stassie implied that she was inebriated at the time that the picture was taken, stating that she had attempted “not to look drunk in” the photo. She also advertised for Revolve by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 390,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“[L]ol looking like a blueberry snack,” quipped one fan, seemingly in reference to Stassie’s all-blue ensemble.

“[B]lue is your color,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” remarked another follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“You look so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Stassie is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a gray romper that showcased her lean legs. That post has been liked over 624,000 times since it was shared.