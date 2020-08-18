Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Oiled Backside In Animal-Print Thong Bikini While Sunbathing

Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders took to Instagram to delight her followers with a shot and a video of herself soaking up some sun while wearing a tiny bikini and imparting some social media etiquette.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover model shared a hot shot of herself laying on her stomach atop a flat wicker lounge with a brown cushion, and a sizeable straw-colored bag trimmed in brown sat on the tiled patio next to her. The long row of similar couches behind her remained empty, and nobody else appeared in the photograph. Jasmine also placed a fluffy gray towel atop the platform. She wore a tiny, thong-style animal print bikini that showed a lot of skin. The model’s sunkissed skin glistened with oil as she enjoyed the sun. The suit’s bottoms left little to the imagination, showing off her curvy backside, and reveling a bit of the tattoo that ran from her waist vertically down her side.

Jasmine folded her arms and rested her head on them, turning her face to one side, and she seemed to have a pink manicure on her fingernails. She also accessorized her pool-ready look with large gold hoop earrings and a pair of black and gold square sunglasses. The model’s hair was pulled back off her face in a series of braids that gathered at her neck in a messy bun. She held her full lips closed with a pleasant look on her face. The video revealed that she also wore several gold necklaces.

In her caption, Jasmine had some words of advice for people she’s blocked on social media, and her fans appeared to share some love both on the sentiment as well as her two-piece sunbathing. Nearly 19,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and at least 115 took a moment to leave a positive comment for her. The flame emoji showed up frequently in the replies indicating that many Instagram users thought she looked hot.

“Fly girl ish. Oh, and these captions are the best,” noted one fan.

“LOL the caption yes, and also the body yes,” a second follower wrote, including a laughing crying emoji.

“Your captions have been so on point lol. You are fire,” replied a third devotee.

“I am totally using this caption at some point. Absolutely genius. You are such a babe,” a fourth Instagrammer gushed.

Jasmine is no stranger to flaunting her curves in a bikini, and she regularly posts to keep her fans engaged on the popular social media platform. The Inquisitr previously reported that she recently thrilled them with a photo of herself wearing a black two-piece.