‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Takes Up Tennis, Hitting The Court In Tiny Yoga Shorts

Social media star Paige Spiranac, who first rose to fame as the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” appears to be trading in her club for a tennis racket in her latest Instagram update.

In the clip shared to her 2.8 million followers via an Instagram Story, Spiranac wore a skintight athleisure set as she hit the tennis court. For her top, she wore a long sleeved black pullover that was unzipped at the bust. The pro athlete then coupled the top with a pair skintight yoga shorts. The spandex material hugged her curves, and the short hemline showed off her long and lean legs.

Spiranac completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and socks, and styled her blond locks into a practical high bun.

In the video, Spiranac stood on the baseline and began with a classic forehand, finishing her swing by picking up her leg as she pivoted to provide extra power to the shot. Next came two backhands, both low balls that forced the pro golfer to bend low to the ground to effectively return the ball.

However, the next shot proved to be the end of the rally, as Spiranac accidentally hit the ball on the rim of her racket as she attempted to do an inside-out forehand at the service line. She laughed at herself as the ball flew high into the air, landing behind her.

Superimposed over the clip was a message that the Instagram star had for her followers.

“Picked up tennis,” she wrote. “Work in progress,” she concluded, adding the smiling-crying face emoji.

Matt Sullivan / Getty Images

It was not the only story that Spiranac recently uploaded to her social media profile. In another, she wore a sleeveless athleisure top with a low scooped neckline that flaunted her décolletage. The white hue of the garment highlighted her sun-kissed skin, no doubt earned from days in the Arizona sun.

Spiranac compelted the outfit with a pair of grey biker shorts. Like those worn in her previous story, they were made from a skintight material that showed off her curves to their best advantage.

Once again, the model added a message to her upload.

“I don’t care if you hate biker shorts,” she wrote. “I like them.”

This is not the first time this week that Spiranac has wowed her followers with a sizzling new update. For example, she recently took to the golf course while wearing a tight burgundy “Bond” dress. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the upload earned close to 150,000 likes.