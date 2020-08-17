Veronica Bielik Shows Off Incredible Curves In Booty-Enhancing Shorts

Veronica Bielik tantalized her nearly 3 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 17, with a hot new post. The Polish fitness model took to the popular app to upload a series of snapshots of herself wearing a workout set that outlined her hourglass figure, putting her curves front and center.

Bielik wore a two-piece boasting a floral print in pink and purple against a light-colored background. Her bottoms consisted of a pair of skintight shorts that hugged her curvy hips and shapely legs while helping to enhance her toned booty. The waistband sat above her navel, clinging to her slender waist in a way that contrasted it further with her strong lower body. The shorts had drawstrings along the sides that tied into a bow on her thigh.

Her top featured a ruched front and a V-shaped neckline that allowed Bielik to show off her cleavage. The lower hem expanded past her sternum, exposing a bit of her stomach. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders while the sides were low-cut.

The photos showed Bielik outside during a sunny day in Warsaw, Poland, according to the geotag. They showed her striking different poses to showcase different angles of her body and outfit. She was in a three-quarter stance in the first while the second captured her facing the camera and the last saw her sideway with her booty toward the photographer.

Bielik wore her honey blond locks parted in the middle and styled in loose waves.

In the caption, Bielik included an inspiring message that encouraged people to be the light in someone else’s darkness. She also revealed she was wearing a set from Bo and Tee’s latest collection.

The post proved to be popular, garnering more than 55,400 likes and upwards of 775 comments within about nine hours. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for Bielik.

“Looking so beautiful babe,” one user raved.

“True happiness is getting your lit and beautiful new post notifications,” replied another one.

“That smile [heart-eyes emoji] melt [smiley]… what a cute collection [sparkly heart]… and what a beautiful woman spreading light and love,” a third fan chimed in.

“Yes! Love this message,” added a fourth admirer.

Bielik most often shares photos of herself in either athleticwear or swimsuits, though she occasionally shows her more dolled-up side. That’s what she did in a recent share that captured her in a gorgeous red dress with a slit on the thigh, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. The image captured her outside in the evening as she rocked the skintight ensemble that clung to her perfect figure. She wore a striking red lipstick to match, oozing glamour and elegance.