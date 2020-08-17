Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Booty Shorts & A Low-Cut Sports Bra

Fit bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling duo of snaps in which she flaunted her fit figure. The pictures were taken at Infamous Fitness Studio, as the geotag indicated, and Yaslen posed in front of a background with an industrial vibe. A black painted cinder block wall was behind her, and a strip of metal stretched along the bottom of the wall.

Yaslen showcased her curves in a pair of booty shorts by the brand CLS Sportswear, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The bottoms had a high-waisted fit that appeared to come right to Yaslen’s belly button, although she had one thumb hooked in the garment as she tugged them down, revealing a bit of extra skin.

The wide waistband was a pale gray hue, and the bottoms themselves featured an eye-catching white-and-gray pattern. The fabric clung to her sculpted curves, before ending just below her hips, leaving all of her sculpted thighs on display.

She paired the sizzling shorts with a plain navy blue sports bra with a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Her flat stomach was also exposed, and the sports bra showcased her shoulders and arms as well.

Yaslen kept the accessories minimal, adding earrings as well as a delicate necklace with a thin chain that dangled down her chest, coming to a stop just above her breasts.

Her blond locks were styled in a deep side part, and they brushed her collarbones in an effortless style. She stared directly at the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

Yaslen switched up her pose just slightly for the second image, looking to the side and cocking one hip just a bit, accentuating her hourglass figure. She kept her finger hooked in the waistband of her shorts, and her body looked incredible in the smoking-hot shot.

Her followers loved the snaps, and the post received over 19,400 likes within two hours. It also racked up 224 comments in the same time span.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Looking amazing,” another remarked.

“Obsessed with you,” a third fan added.

“You are a very beautiful person in every way. I really love your positivity. You always look absolutely beautiful. Have an awesome day,” another commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen thrilled her followers with a short video clip designed to promote the company Bang Energy. She wore a colorful one-piece swimsuit for the occasion with a low-cut neckline and high-cut sides that showed off her shapely lower body.