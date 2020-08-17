‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Demand Tom Bergeron Back As ABC Teases Cast Announcement

Longtime fans of the ABC dancing competition don't want to hear any casting news unless it's about the return of the fired host.

Dancing with the Stars fans reacted on social media after a teaser for Good Morning America promised a “highly anticipated” and “exclusive reveal” this week live from the ABC morning program’s studio in New York City.

“THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL.” teased the announcement on the official Good Morning America Instagram page. “@DancingonGMA exclusive announcement TOMORROW LIVE from Times Square!” the post said.

The glitzy promo for the pro dancer announcement for the upcoming 29th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, which can also be seen on the DWTS Instagram page, was clearly an attempt to hype up the upcoming season that will debut new host and executive producer Tyra Banks, but longtime fans wanted no part of it.

In the comments section to the teaser, viewers continued to threaten a boycott of the long-running show one month after the unexpected firings of host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Several longtime fans revealed that they deleted DWTS from their DVRs when Bergeron and Andrews were fired and that they will not be watching this time around.

“‘Highly anticipated.’ Yeah right,” one commenter wrote. “Bring back Tom and then maybe we’ll talk.”

“No Tom. No Erin. Who cares,” another added.

“If Tom and Erin are still out, so am I. Say no to the new host,” a third chimed in.

“Are you announcing that Tom is coming back?” another wanted to know.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Other viewers addressed the pro dancer announcement — and especially two pros who are no longer with the show.

Several commenters wrote that Dancing With the Stars “better” be bringing back Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev. Both longtime pro dancers were unceremoniously let go from the series in 2018.

Based on the many negative comments ahead of the cast announcement, it appears that DWTS viewers are more focused on who won’t be on the show than who will be on it.

With Bergeron out and Banks in, the only confirmed celebrity constant so far this season is former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristow. In addition, veteran judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are all expected to be back when he celebrity dance competition kicks off later this year.

Although details for the pandemic-era version of the competition are still very much in limbo, in her own promo, Bergeron’s replacement has already promised that the new incarnation of Dancing with the Stars is “going to be so next level.”