Georgia Fowler Stuns Fans In A Stylish White Bikini In Triple Update

Georgia Fowler brightened many of her 1.1 million Instagram fans’ Sunday with her most recent post. The New Zealand model took to the popular social media platform to share a triple update that saw her in a stylish bikini as she soaked up the sun.

Fowler, who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, was seen at the beach during a sunny day in Sydney, Australia, according to the geotag. She was sitting across a white towel close to a stone wall structure. She was in the sand while the ocean filled the background. The first picture showed Fowler lifting up her torso, using her hand for support. In the second, she was on her side, resting her weight on her elbow as she looked at the camera. The last one captured her with her legs slightly open as she reclined back. Fowler was eating a tangerine in all of them.

Fowler rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that made her sun-kissed skin stand out. The bra featured a stylish design with an underwire structure that helped to enhance her cleavage. In had a square cut-out in the middle and a low neckline. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, keeping the top securely in place.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that sat a few inches below her navel. They had high-cut legs that bared her toned hips and highlighted her long legs. She accessorized her ensemble with black Ray-Ban Wayfarer shades.

Fowler paired the photos with a simple caption that noted she was getting her vitamin “sea” and D.

In under a day, the photo has garnered more than 33,900 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Her fans used the comments section to share their reactions to the photo shoot, showering Fowler with compliments.

“Where is your swimsuit from? It’s beautiful! Amazing pictures,” one user wondered.

“Wow you are so incredible breathtaking beautiful,” replied another one of her fans.

“Gorgeous body and face to match,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Ah, I need these two vitamins ASAP,” added a fourth user.

