Megan Thee Stallion Wows In Short Tight-Fitted Multicolored Dress For Latest Instagram Post

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The rapper has been taking over the charts globally with her music and continues to impress her followers with her choice of fashion.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a tight fitted dress that featured a multicolored pattern all over. The garment fell above her knees and had long sleeves. Megan accessorized with a chain that was decorated with a large pendant that said “hot girl”, a jeweled bracelet, a couple of watches, small stud earrings, and rings. She rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with different colored patterns on each nail and styled her long dark straight hair in two side ponytails. Megan opted for a Louis Vuitton handbag and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to five images within the one upload.

In the first shot, the music star was captured in front of a plain white wall. She held her bag around her left arm and flashed both her middle fingers directly at the camera lens. Megan sported a pouty expression and tooched her booty.

In the third frame, she held a stack of dollar bills in both her hands. Megan posed in front of a brick wall and gazed over to her right with her eyes slightly squinted.

In the fifth and final frame, she continued to throw her middle fingers up while holding onto her money. Megan poked her tongue out and was joined by a friend for the pic who also stuck her tongue out.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 845,000 likes and over 8,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.8 million followers.

“Girl you look so good,” one user wrote.

“Thank you for blessing me on this day,” another person shared.

“BRUH UR SO BEAUTIFUL STOP,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Girl, you pretty asf,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she graced the cover of W magazine in a cropped plaid cardigan that featured sequins embroidered across the top. Megan buttoned the garment all the way to the top and showed off her midriff and belly button piercing. She paired the look with high-waisted bottoms with the same print and sported her long dark wavy hair down with a middle part.