Bruna Rangel Lima Is Scantily Clad In A Blue Bikini As She Walks Along The Beach And Reminisces

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4 million followers with her latest bikini post. In the short clip, posted on Monday, August 18, the swimwear entrepreneur walked along a path at the beach and declared in the caption that she was “reminiscing.”

Bruna wore a bright blue bikini as she walked away from the camera in her latest tantalizing update. Her long blond hair hung down over her shoulders and covered the top. However, the celebrity was obliging and reached up to pull her locks away from her body at one point, letting them fall over one shoulder as she did so. This action revealed shoestring straps on the bathing suit that did up in a halterneck style.

The bikini briefs featured a thong back, which showed off her pert derriere as she sauntered along a raised walkway that led to the ocean. After fiddling with her hair, the model then ran her hands along her hips, drawing attention to them.

Ahead of the model, the blue sky could be seen with barely a cloud in sight. However, a gentle breeze did appear to be blowing as her hair billowed out at several points.

The location, according to the geotag, was Tulum, which is in Mexico. Bruna also tagged the Brukinis Instagram account, indicating that the swimwear was from her own designer range.

As soon as Bruna posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 160,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Ok obsessed with you majorly,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Literally my absolute fav post notification and person in it,” a fan said.

“Love my @brukinis,” said another user in response to Bruna’s swimwear range.

“So hot,” a fourth person wrote, also using the drooling and the peach emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers chose to use emoji rather than words in order to capture how they felt about the clip. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and variations of the heart emoji. In addition, considering the nature of the video, the peach one was also in frequent use.

Judging by an earlier post, Bruna was wearing the same item bathing suit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a post on Friday, August 14, showed the celebrity in what appeared to be the same attire, albeit in a slightly different shade. However, that update was a set of images rather than a video such as was posted to her official account today.