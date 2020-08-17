Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Announces Her New Home Collection With Nick Alain On Instagram

Lisa Vanderpump has teamed up with Nick Alain on a new collection.

Lisa Vanderpump has just launched a new home collection with designer Nick Alain, who has had a hand in a number of her past projects, including the design of her West Hollywood eateries, TomTom and SUR Restaurant, and her newest location in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

On Sunday, August 16, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and current Vanderpump Rules star, took to her Instagram page with the exciting news regarding her new project, Vanderpump Alain, and revealed that her and Nick’s designs are “finally available” to her fans for purchase.

“[Nick Alain] and I both share a thirst and love for exquisite detail, and it’s been a pleasure to work with him to create this line. Much of our [items have] been created for our own personal ventures, but we’ve now made all of it available to you as well!” Lisa told her online audience.

As fans of the longtime reality star well know, she loves all things glamour and elegance and has made a point to incorporate that not only into her restaurants, but also into her style and her Beverly Hills home. So, when it comes to her new partnership with Nick, it was a match made in heaven. As she explained, Nick has exceptional design and manufacturing expertise.

“Vanderpump Alain is a project that brings together our two extremely creative aesthetic sensibilities into the perfect collaboration,” Lisa continued. “I think the result is a collection that is truly magical and I hope you enjoy it!!!”

While Lisa and Nick have been working alongside one another on Lisa’s restaurants for the past several years, these are the first products that the pair has released together and Lisa’s fans could not be more excited about Vanderpump Alain’s release.

“I want everything,” one fan wrote, adding that Lisa has the best interior style.

“Everything is lovely,” said another.

Lisa Vanderpump attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

News of Lisa’s new collection comes just weeks after NBCUniversal, the parent company of Bravo, announced her new spinoff, Vanderpump Dogs, would air on its steaming service, Peacock, which was launched earlier this year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Peacock aired its first commercial for the upcoming series in mid-July and in their advertisement for the program, it was revealed that her upcoming show would follow the lives of the staff and “pampered pets” at her Los Angeles rescue center of the same name.

The show was also listed as a “Peacock original.”