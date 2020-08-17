Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Mermaid-Inspired Shell-Style Bikini

In her latest Instagram share, Cindy Prado surprised her 1.5 million followers with a massive update in which she rocked a mermaid-inspired two-piece while lounging on the beach in St. Barths. She tagged the swimwear brand Andi Bagus in the caption of the post, indicating where her unique bikini came from.

Cindy’s top featured cups that were patterned and shaped to resemble sea shells. The look showed off a hint of cleavage, although in the first shot, Cindy’s hair tumbled down her chest in a way that covered some of her chest up. Rows of beaded detailing stretched along the edges of the cups as well as in a horizontal strap across her chest and around her back. Her slim arms and sculpted shoulders were on display, as was her toned stomach.

The bottoms Cindy paired with the top were relatively simple, with a small triangular patch of fabric covering up any NSFW areas while thin strings stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style of the bottoms elongated her legs while also accentuating her hourglass figure.

She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including two gold bangles on one wrist, a beaded bracelet on the other, and some sunglasses. The ocean was visible in the background, and Cindy’s bronzed skin was glowing.

She perched her sunglasses atop her head for the second snap, and also showed off a few more details of her ensemble. She also had on a pair of earrings and two layered necklaces, and the straps of her bikini top that reached over her shoulders had puka shell embellishments.

She flaunted the side view of the look in the third snap, and also shared several photos in which she had a sarong artfully fixed around her hips. She finished with a snap in which she had her hands on her waist as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Cindy’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 9,000 likes within 37 minutes. It also racked up 144 comments in the same time span.

“Love the shell bikini,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Why are you so perfect?” another follower questioned.

“Goddess,” a third fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful sea shells by the sea shore,” another remarked.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a double update in which she rocked a skimpy swimsuit while reclining on a colorful pink-and-white towel-topped lounge chair. She sipped an energy beverage as she flaunted her tantalizing curves in the minuscule two-piece.