Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles In Black Bra & Panties For Latest Update

Model Viktoria Varga flaunted her slender figure in a revealing ensemble for her latest Instagram update. For the snap, she was photographed in matching bra and underwear while showcasing her curves in a full-body shot.

The 28-year-old had been mainly posting sunny outdoor photos in recent weeks, but she stayed indoors for this simple, yet stunning pic. She was filmed in a short hallway between two doors with a gray wall behind her. This plain backdrop helped Varga’s tanned skin stand out.

Varga faced the camera for the full-body photo and held her hands in front of her while lightly tugging on one finger. The fashion designer’s right leg was turned, which helped show off her footwear. Her long blond hair was worn down and parted to the right side of her head. Varga tilted her head and looked gorgeous as she gave a doe-eyed look to the lens.

The Hungarian rocked a black bra that accentuated her assets, and had thin shoulder straps. She sported a pair of matching v-cut high-waist underwear, and a pair of black high heels that complemented the outfit. Fans were treated to a view of Varga’s long legs that were on full display, plus a look at her toned stomach.

For the caption, Varga mentioned that she did not wear any makeup for the snap, and that the photo was a Polaroid. She included a “#nomakeup” hashtag along with a camera emoji before uploading the picture on Monday.

Many of the model’s 475,000 Instagram followers noticed the alluring pic, and more than 11,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over 11 hours after it went live. Varga – who is famously dating an Italian soccer pro – received over 150 comments as fans praised her fresh-faced look in both English and Italian. Social media star Farhana Bodi responded with a fire emoji, and the replies were littered with them.

“Those legs are impossible, never seen any so long, and beautiful,” one admirer responded.

“Very fresh and slim. Very good looking,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Queeeeeeen babe! The most beautiful girl I know,” a fan commented while adding three heart emoji.

“Perfect without makeup,” another replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Varga showcased her athletic frame in a small blue-toned bikini. She snapped a selfie using a rustic mirror at a high-end beach club in Hungary. The model turned to the side to give a glimpse of her pert backside in thong bottoms. That post earned more than 12,000 likes.