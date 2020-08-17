‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Reacts To Brandi Glanville’s Supposedly Incriminating Text Messages

Brandi Glanville leaked text messages between herself and Denise Richards weeks ago.

Denise Richards attempted to convince her co-stars, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley, that a series of leaked text messages from Brandi Glanville weren’t actually authentic in a recently-released unseen moments clip of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Amid rumors claiming Denise and Brandi slept together in Northern California in April of last year, Denise suggested that when it came to the text messages Brandi claimed to have, and has since leaked, she believes that Brandi actually fabricated their supposed conversation on an app.

“You know why? I’m not f**king stupid,” Denise explained, as seen in a clip shared by the Queens of Bravo on Twitter on August 17.

“But, I’ll never forget this. Charlie’s ex-wife had an app that would make it look like text messages even to Charlie. You can change numbers,” Denise explained.

Right away, Garcelle appeared a bit skeptical as she placed her hand on her face and said, “Oh God, Denise.” But Denise doesn’t back down and tells her fellow actress that she’s speaking the truth. Meanwhile, Dorit, who is seated beside Garcelle, stares at the floor before struggling her shoulders.

As the scene continues, Garcelle takes note of Denise’s suggestion and asks her if she believes that if Brandi does truly have incriminating text messages, they were something she made on her own. In response, Denise tells her cast mate that Brandi does not have any text messages from her “saying anything.”

“I’m not f**king stupid. I’ve been around the block twenty gazillion times. No f**king way would I say, ‘Hey, it was a great f**k last night. Thank you!'” Denise laughed.

While Denise was attempting to explain Brandi’s text messages, many followers of Queens of Bravo didn’t seem too convinced that she was being honest. In fact, a couple of women felt that Denise looked even more guilty due to her comments to Garcelle and Dorit.

“That almost makes her look more guilty,” the first person said.

“The more she talks, the guiltier she looks and sounds,” noted the second.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi has been sharing cryptic posts regarding her alleged affair with Denise over the past few months and during lasts week’s episode of RHOBH, she seemingly took aim at Denise by slamming someone’s acting skills on her Instagram Stories.

“Some people really aren’t the great actresses they think they are,” Brandi wrote at the time.

Brandi also appeared to mention her drama with Denise on Twitter last week, saying that although the truth may hurt, it’s easier than having to keep track of lies.