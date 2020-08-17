Suzy Cortez Covers Her Chest With Boxing Gloves Sexy, Topless Post

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram on August 17 to delight her 2.3 million fans by sharing another smoking hot photo to her feed. The sizzling update saw the model topless and rocking only a pair of thong panties on her lower-half.

The photo captured Cortez posed outside on a balcony. It appeared to be a beautiful day, and sunshine spilled over her gym-honed figure. Cortez stood on a glass-lined balcony that overlooked several tall buildings. She posed with her body in profile as she looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare. Miss BumBum World 2019 popped her booty out and arched her back ever so slightly while tucking one arm on her side and resting the opposite on the balcony in front of her. She opted for a racy look that left little to the imagination, something that her adoring fans certainly didn’t seem to mind.

Suzy ditched her top and flaunted her bombshell body. The model flexed her muscles for the camera, and her toned arms were fitted with black boxing gloves. She used the gloves to cover her chest, so they were not exposed to the camera, but fans were still treated to a great view of her fit back and arms.

The lower half of her outfit was almost as revealing as the top. Cortez rocked a pair of black panties that boasted a thong cut. The garment had a thick band that stretched across her defined hips, and its cheeky cut allowed her to show off her pert derriere in its entirety. To complete her all-black attire, Cortez rocked a pair of over-the-knee boots, but because of the way that the image was cropped, they were not able to be fully seen.

Cortez also sported a sexy hairstyle and wore her long, jet-black locks with a middle part and added a french pigtail braid to each side of her mane. The bombshell’s long tresses spilled over one side of her shoulder and tumbled to her chest.

Cortez’s followers have loved the update so far, and it’s garnered more than 11,000 double-taps. An additional 200 Instagrammers took to the comments section to flood the model with compliments.

“Amazing Beautiful Princess,” one Instagrammer complemented with the addition of a few flames and heart emoji.

“Okay i am on the mat already knock out by your power and your Beauty,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Wow, I think i just fallen in love with you all over again my dear,” one more chimed in alongside a few hearts.