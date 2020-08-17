‘Dancing With The Stars’ Teases Big Announcement, Pro Reveal Seemingly On The Way

Dancing with the Stars fans will not want to miss Tuesday morning’s episode of Good Morning America. The show’s Instagram page just teased a big announcement and it sounds as if they might be revealing which professional dancers will be hitting the stage for Season 29 this fall.

There are a lot of unknowns regarding DWTS right now given the coronavirus pandemic. Both Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson have said they will not be participating this fall, as they are both expecting babies. That leaves two Dancing with the Stars spots on the female side open, as typically both Lindsay and Witney would be virtually guaranteed spots.

Usually, Dancing with the Stars fans have a pretty good idea of the pros returning by the time ABC makes an official announcement. That doesn’t necessarily seem to be the case this time though.

Based on who was featured last year, it seems likely safe to expect Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, and Gleb Savehcnko to be back on the male side.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy could be a possibility, although it seems fairly unlikely. Brandon Armstrong may also be back, and Pasha Paskov could get another shot too.

At this point, it’s not known for certain how many Dancing with the Stars pairs they expect to have on Season 29. Twelve would be pretty typical, but with the coronavirus issues, it could be fewer than a dozen. It seems rather unlikely they’d go higher.

When it comes to the ladies, it seems virtually guaranteed that DWTS fans will see some shakeups here with Lindsay and Witney sitting out. Could they ask Sharna Burgess back? That seems like it’s a definite possibility. It was a shocker to see her excluded last time around and Dancing with the Stars viewers have been rallying to see her back.

It seems likely that Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd will return. However, some viewers have speculated that one or both of them could have pregnancy announcements of their own soon and that could be a game-changer.

Pasha’s wife Daniella Karagach surely could get a spot, as she was involved last year. In addition, long-time veteran Cheryl Burke almost certainly has a spot if she wants it, and Emma Slater seems a likely cast member too.

Will there be some exciting Dancing with the Stars news coming with Tuesday morning’s announcement? The only confirmed cast member at this point is former The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, and people will be quite anxious to see what ABC has pulled together for Season 29 of DWTS.