Bri Teresi Slays In Hot Pink Lingerie For New Instagram Snap

Bri Teresi tantalized her 1 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 17, with a new post that certainly helped them start the week on the right foot. The American model posted a sweltering snapshot in which she sported a sexy lingerie set that put her taut backside fully on display.

The photo captured Teresi standing outside during a bright, sunny day in Los Angeles, California, as indicated by the geotag. She posed in front of dark green vegetation with her back toward the photographer, giving the viewers a full glimpse of her booty. Her legs were past hips-width distancing, perfectly delineating her shapely thighs. Teresi used her right hand to pull her blond locks up, holding it ponytail-style at the top of her head. She turned her head to shoot a seductive half-smile at the camera. According to the tag, the photo was taken by Jeremy Lee.

Teresi sizzled in a hot pink two-piece set that included barely there bottoms. The back boasted a few strings that were placed at different heights, creating cut-outs on her derriere. They also included garter belts that attached to nude stockings.

She paired it with a matching bra that had an underwire structure and lace panels on the sides and back. The top also featured different straps that combined on the back and another set that sat low, around the height of her waist.

Teresi revealed in the caption that her post was a partnership with Clover, a mobile dating app, and urged her followers to click on the link in her bio to check it out.

The post has garnered more than 4,700 likes and over 150 comments within the first hour. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower Teresi with compliments, praising her ensemble, beauty and physique.

“What a beautiful baby in pink,” one user wrote.

“You are looking beautiful and pretty. I hope you had a wonderful weekend and have a great day,” replied another one of her fans.

“I’m all over that app if you’re next!!” a third user chimed in, including a winky emoji at the end.

“Beautiful outfit you are definitely wife goals,” added a fourth fan.

As those who follow Teresi will know, she isn’t one to shy away from the camera. Over the weekend, she once again teased her fans with another racy image, which showed her in a hot, steamy shower, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She was behind the glass as the photographer captured her from the other side of it, creating a blurry effect. She pressed the side of her butt cheek against the glass as she looked over her shoulder.