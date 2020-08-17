Charly Jordan Shows Off Her New Room While Rocking A Tiny, Pink Two-Piece

Charly Jordan showed off part of her brand new bedroom, and her killer body, in a new Instagram post on Monday. The YouTuber took to her feed to share a series of images and a video in which she rocked a bright pink bikini that flaunted her curves as she danced around the room. In the caption, she called the space a “vibe” and gave her plants a shout-out.

The post showed Charly posing in the corner of the white bedroom. Behind her, a bed could be seen. A plant hung from the ceiling above the model as she struck several poses. A square, uncovered window was visible high above the bed, allowing bright sunlight into the room. Charly looked like a natural beauty as she enjoyed her room in her swimwear.

Charly wore a rectangular strapless top with two strings that tied around her back. The ruffled cups were divided by a cut-out at the center of the babe’s chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out of the open fabric. In addition, the top rode up slightly, so her underboob was on show.

Charly’s flat, toned tummy was also on display between the bandeau and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom dipped low into her waist to expose her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. Her round booty and legs were perfectly framed in the tiny bottom.

Charly added quite a few accessories to her outfit, including some layered gold necklaces, chain bracelets, and dangling earrings. She styled her blond locks in a half up-do with a few strands out to frame her face.

In one image, Charly arched her back and stuck her booty out as she smiled over her shoulder at the camera. She also leaned forward and popped out derriere out to both sides, sticking her tongue out playfully. One photo showed the influencer tugging her top up to reveal even more of her chest.

Charly also included a video in which turned from side to side while facing away from the camera. She made a few silly faces before running to the bed and taking a few leaps on the mattress.

The post received more than 113,000 likes and just over 500 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are super amazing,” one person said with a red heart.

“You are absolutely stunning!” another user added.

Charly always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She previously announced her latest YouTube video with a series of shots in which she wore a black bralette and tight matching pants.