Prince Harry Was Reportedly Furious Over How Wife Meghan Markle Was Treated By Palace Aide Angela Kelly

'I don't know what the hell is going on,' Prince Harry allegedly said over the altercation.

Prince Harry was reportedly furious over how Meghan Markle was treated by a palace aide who is considered a close confidant and friend of Queen Elizabeth. According to The Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex was livid after Angela Kelly, who serves as the longtime dresser of the queen, was either unable or unwilling to allow the duchess to gain access to the jewel vault.

Ms. Markle needed the tiara so she could go through a hair trial in preparation for the big wedding, and the former Suits star had even flown in her hairdresser from Paris for the occasion. After she was denied access, the redheaded prince was allegedly so enraged that he called up his 94-year-old grandmother to complain about the treatment.

“Harry had to intervene,” wrote Finding Freedom co-biographer Omid Scobie. “He called his grandmother and said, ‘I don’t know what the hell is going on. This woman needs to make this work for my future wife.’ And of course, we can kind of see now where this ‘what Meghan wants, [she] gets’ narrative came from.”

However, other royal sources have pushed back against Scobie’s characterization, claiming that Kelly was given no advance warning about needing the tiara and was unfairly expected to travel back to London just for the occasion and override security protocols.

“Meghan demanded access to the tiara. She didn’t make an appointment with Angela, but said, ‘We’re at Buckingham Palace, we want the tiara,'” one insider described.

The insider added that the royal dresser denied the request, saying something along the lines of “I’m very sorry, that’s not how it works.”

“There’s protocol… They’re kept under very tight lock and key. You can’t turn up and demand to have the tiara,” the source concluded.

Nevertheless, Kelly ended up returning to Buckingham Palace to fulfill the Sussexes’ request after the duke’s phone call.

In contrast to Duchess of Sussex, future queen consort Kate Middleton took a different approach when going through different hairstyles in preparation for her royal wedding in 2011. According to The Telegraph, Ms. Middleton simply used an $8 plastic tiara from accessories store Claire’s to prepare and perfect her look.

This was not the only scuffle that was reported over a tiara during the Sussexes’ wedding preparations. It’s been rumored that the duchess originally eyed an emerald tiara that had been promised to Princess Eugenie for her own nuptials to Jack Brooksbank.

