Sommer Ray Poses In A Bathtub While Rocking Tiny Blue Lingerie & Heels

Sommer Ray took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share a seriously sultry bathroom photoshoot. In the series, the bodybuilder sported a light blue lingerie set and heels as she posed in an empty bathtub. Her look did nothing but favors for her amazing curves and showed off her best assets.

The photos were taken in what looked to be a tub-shower combo surrounded by clear glass walls. The basin-style white bath rested in front of some dark tile. Natural light appeared to be pouring into the room from off-camera as the rays reflected off the glass. Sommer was caught in the glow, looking absolutely radiant in her two-piece set.

Sommer rocked a silky demi-cut bra with thin straps on her shoulders. Thick underwire pushed her cleavage up and out of the low-cut neckline. The thin fabric clung to her busty chest. The babe wore what seemed to be a long-sleeved trench coat in a similar color, though she left the jacket open and allowed it to pool around her body.

Sommer’s bra cut off just below her bust, so her toned abs were on show. She paired the top with a matching high-cut thong. The front of the lingerie plunged into her waist to flaunt her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and clung to her curvy figure. Her killer legs looked better than ever in the tiny bottom.

Sommer finished off the outfit with some small silver bracelets, dangling statement earrings, and sparkling silver stiletto heels. She styled her brunette locks down in messy, natural curls.

Many of the images were taken from the other side of the glass as Sommer posed sideways in the bath. She leaned her head back against the ceramic and positioned her feet on the wall, pointing her toes in a way that elongated her pins. She peered over her shoulder and gazed at the camera.

In other photos, the beauty curled up in the basin and bent her knees. She arched her back and lifted her booty up in a way that showed off her hourglass figure. Sommer once again flashed a sultry stare as her eyes captured the light.

The post was liked more than 298,000 times and received more than 1,400 comments in an hour as Sommer’s followers showered her with love in the comments section.

“This is everything,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“My favourite angel, I honestly couldn’t ask for someone better to support love you angel,” another user added.

Sommer’s fans know she can rock any look. She went casual over the weekend in a Winnie the Pooh T-shirt and a matching bandana, which her followers loved.