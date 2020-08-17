Lyna Perez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tiny Bubblegum Pink Bikini While On An ‘Island’

Lyna Perez treated her Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself enjoying an island getaway while wearing a tiny bikini, and they shared lots of love on the beachy post.

In the shot, Lyna stood on a beach, and she looked back over her shoulder at the camera’s lens. The background featured blue sky with puffy white clouds, large green dotted hills, and a sandy beach with waves rolling in. Lyna’s pose showed off plenty of sideboob and a generous glimpse of her pert derriere. The model wore a tiny bubblegum pink bikini top that stretched over her ample chest and tied around her ribcage and neck in bows. She wore the suit’s matching bottoms, which rose high over her hips and featured a triangle of fabric above her bare cheeks. The look emphasized Lyna’s hourglass curves.

She wore her long, highlighted brunette hair in a messy ponytail that hung down her to her mid-back. She left a shorter fringe out, which fell from a trendy middle part, framing her face. The look helped her big brown eyes pop, and Lyna held her full lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her white teeth. She accessorized with small gold hoop earrings. A mint green manicure provided a beautiful bright color against Lyna’s sunkissed thighs where she rested her hands.

In the caption, Lyna revealed the picture was taken on an island, but she didn’t tell which one. Her followers responded positively to the Monday post, with more than 34,000 hitting the “like” button and over 1,100 taking the time to leave a positive comment for the swimsuit model. Many who replied used the flame emoji to indicate that they thought she looked hot on the beach.

“Your beauty is as real as the sun rising and setting again. Keeping letting your light shine, baby, you are divine. Love you,” gushed one devotee who also included a red heart.

“Absolutely gorgeous I love you beautiful. You look amazing in pink,” a second fan declared along with several red roses.

“Looking great! Let’s vibe together and eat pasta all day while smoking,” suggested a third follower who left red hearts and red heart-eye smilies.

“You complete the picture of paradise, island girl,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote, leaving several tropical emoji, including a palm tree, sun, a beach umbrella, and a wave.

Lyna is no stranger to showcasing her tight curves in bikinis. The Inquisitr recently reported that she thrilled her fans with a shot of herself wearing a tiny orange two-piece.