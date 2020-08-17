Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Figure-Hugging Yellow Dress

Reality television star Larsa Pippen tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a figure-hugging yellow dress. Larsa was perched on a bed covered in white linens, with a beige upholstered headboard also visible. The wall behind the bed featured some panelling, and the neutral space provided the perfect backdrop for Larsa’s vibrant dress.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has worn several times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The garment had a cowl neckline that kept her cleavage covered up based on the angle of the shot, and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The piece appeared to have been crafted from a silky garment, and it stretched over her ample assets and slim waist.

The look fit her like a second skin, and hugged her hips and thighs. A piece of black lace was affixed to the hem, adding some contrast to the sunny fabric.

Larsa’s long locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her back in a sleek style. She had both hands on the bed behind her, holding her upper body off, and kept her gaze fixed on something in the distance.

Larsa kept the bold look quite simple in terms of accessories, adding just a pair of earrings. She tagged the jewelry brand behind the piece, Larsa Marie, in the caption of her post. On the company’s website, it states that the label is launching soon.

Larsa’s sun-kissed skin looked gorgeous in the snap, and though not all of her legs were visible, there was still plenty for her followers to appreciate. The post racked up over 9,100 likes within three hours, as well as 126 comments from her eager audience.

“I told you to get that dress I knew it would look perfect on you!” one fan wrote.

“You shine like a diamond,” another follower commented.

“Is there any synonym stronger than stunning!” a third fan remarked, followed by a single heart emoji.

“So gorgeous and beautiful love,” another commented, including several different emoji in the remark.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared another look from PrettyLittleThing in a photo taken outside. She wore a skimpy black bikini, and layered a two-piece white set over top of it. Though the set covered up some skin, plenty of Larsa’s hourglass figure was still on display in the revealing look.