Fitness Model Lisa Morales Shows Off Baby Bump In Sweetest Pregnancy Announcement Photos

Fitness model Lisa Morales is pregnant. She and her husband, Jason Duke, took to Instagram on Monday, August 17 to announce that they are expecting their first baby. The expectant mother shared four radiant photos on her social media timeline and stunned her 2.2 million fans with the incredible news.

In her caption, the model divulged the exciting news that the baby was due in February 2021. She said that she and Jason were grateful for the new addition to their family and that they could not wait to be parents.

For the pregnancy shoot, Lisa kept her look classic and simple. She wore a white summer dress with a plunging neckline that exposed her generous cleavage. The wideset spaghetti straps allowed for an unobstructed view of her bronzed décolletage. The garment skimmed her growing curves, hugged her barely-there baby bump and hips, before flaring out at her thighs.

Lisa styled her hair in a deep side-part and her brown hair framed her face. She wore a pair of hoop earrings and her wedding band to complete her elegant ensemble.

As for Jason, he rocked a white shirt and cream shorts. He looked relaxed and happy as he posed with his wife on the beach.

The fitness maven glowed in the first photo. Her joy was captured in the image as she stood in profile while Jason placed his face near her stomach. Both were grinning widely as they took in this momentous occasion as they celebrated the new life. Lisa placed her hand as her waist and looked over her shoulder as she smiled broadly at the camera.

In the second snap, the couple gazed at each other in an intimate moment. Again, Lisa allowed her developing belly to show by standing at an angle. She touched her husband’s stomach while palm trees stood sentry in the background.

Lisa faced the camera directly in the following image. She looked into her husband’s eyes as she held up the ultrasound images showing their unborn child.

The expectant mom showed off her beautiful curves in the final photograph. She cradled her stomach proudly as she stood next to a quiet, gentle river.

The model was inundated with likes, comments, and emoji as her fans raced to view the pics.

“Omg beautiful I’m so happy for you! It was in God’s time!” one fan gushed.

“Congrats babe (heart emoji) been waiting to see this moment!” another enthused.

A third Instagrammer was also excited and congratulated the couple.

“Congratulations my love! I’m over the moon happy for you guys!! Amazing news,” they raved.

In two short hours, the photo has already racked up over 23,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.