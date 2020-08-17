Devin Brugman Flaunts Ample Asset In A Cheeky Black Bikini In Latest Instagram Update

Devin Brugman is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model and swimsuit designer took to her account on Monday to show off her phenomenal physique in another sexy two-piece, one that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The steamy upload included a total of two snaps that captured the 29-year-old posing in a gorgeous sunroom. She faced the camera in the first photo, resting one arm on the wall while running the other through her luscious brown locks and closing her eyes in a blissful manner. In the second photo, the model turned to show off her curvaceous backside to her audience while gazing down her shoulder with a seductive stare.

Devin looked ready to head out and lounge by the pool, as she was clad in nothing more than a skimpy black bikini. The two-piece was from her own Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with her Aussie pal Natasha Oakley, and perfectly suited the star’s hourglass silhouette. It included an underwire-style top that emphasized her voluptuous chest, much of which was exposed due to the garment’s plunging scoop neckline. The swimwear also a thick, tight band and thin shoulder straps that offered a peek at her toned arms.

The bombshell opted for a pair of cheeky black bikini bottoms to complete her swimwear ensemble. The number left Devin’s perky booty almost completely bare as she worked the camera, while its high-cut design allowed her to flaunt her curvy hips and shapely legs. It also featured a thick waistband that sat at an angle over her hips, highlighting her trim waist, toned stomach, and abs.

Devin added a slew of gold accessories to the outfit as well, including a chain bracelet, stud earrings, and pendant necklace. She kept things simple by leaving her dark locks down, letting them spill messily down her back in voluminous waves.

The double-pic update was an instant hit with the social media star’s fans, who have awarded it over 19,000 likes after just four hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration even further and flocked to the comments section of the post to shower Devin in compliments for the skin-baring display.

“You’re so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“The woman makes the swimsuit!” declared another fan.

“Wow. If perfect was a person,” a third follower quipped.

“Looking unreal,” added a fourth admirer.

Devin seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram uploads. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the stunner recently flaunted her incredible figure in a baby blue two-piece that complimented her gorgeous tan. That look earned a considerable amount of praise as well, including 24,000-plus likes and 158 comments.