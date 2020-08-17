Jeffrey Epstein Showed Off 14-Year-Old Victim To Donald Trump, Lawsuit Claims

A California woman identified as Jane Doe claims that she was paraded in front of Donald Trump by Jeffrey Epstein when she was just 14 years old before being abused by the convicted sex offender.

As The Daily Beast reports, the victim says that she was taken to Mar-A-Lago by Epstein and introduced to the future president.

“Doe also claims Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago when she was only 14 years old,” the lawsuit claims.“‘This is a good one, right?’ Epstein asked the future president, who allegedly smiled and nodded before sharing a chuckle with the depraved hedge funder.”

The news adds fuel to critics who question how much Trump knew about Epstein’s alleged activities. In 2002, Trump raved about Epstein in a statement that made it clear that Trump knew Epstein had an interest in younger women, though it has never been proven that he had any idea of the financier’s illegal activities.

“Terrific guy,” he said. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

The two appeared to have a falling out in the years following, when Epstein was allegedly barred from Trump’s Florida residence after reportedly making a pass at a member of the club’s teen daughter.

An individual claims that Trump was left with no choice but to ban Epstein after a blatantly inappropriate act, as the Miami Herald reported. Trump has since claimed that Epstein was never a member of the club, though this claim has been proven false according to records of members at Mar-A-Lago.

Prior to that, the two men existed in similar social circles and are thought to have interacted.

The lawsuit is the latest in the claims against Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and it states that they groomed her and sexually abused her for years, starting when she was 13 years old.

Laura Cavanaugh / Getty Images

Doe met Maxwell and Epstein, she claimed, while at the Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan, a school where Epstein reported stayed at and donated to. Later, she was introduced to Trump at an event.

Trump is not accused of participating in any illegal activity in the lawsuit. Maxwell is currently behind bars on charges relating to sex trafficking with Epstein, who died in prison last year. Trump has said that he wishes Maxwell “well” with her arrest and upcoming trial.