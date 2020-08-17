Kara Del Toro Showcases Gorgeous Glow In Embroidered Lingerie: ‘Stay Home & Stay Tan’

Kara Del Toro kicked off the week with a stunning new Instagram upload that has quickly proved to be a hit with her 1.5 million followers.

The eye-popping new addition to the model’s feed captured her sitting on the floor of her house as the sunlight spilled in to illuminate the room. She angled her body toward the camera, propping herself up on one arm while stretching her lean legs out to the side and gazing at the lens in front of her with a sultry stare.

In the caption of the photo, Kara advised her followers to ” stay home & stay tan” — advice that the model herself appeared to be followers. Her bombshell figure boasted a gorgeous, all-over glow, an apparent result of her favorite Bali Body tanning supplies that were also featured in the sultry snap.

Kara slipped into a skimpy set of lingerie to show off her stunning, sunless tan. The racy look included an underwire-style bra with thin shoulder straps and a wide, plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. Its cups featured an intricate embroidered design done in shiny gold thread, as well as a frilly hemline that further accentuated the busty display. A glimpse of underboob could also be seen as the star worked the camera that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

The Maxim model also sported a pair of cheeky, semi-sheer panties that showed off her toned thighs. The undergarment also featured the same embroidery on its thick waistband, which sat low on Kara’s hips to accentuate her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Kara completed her barely there look with a trendy choker necklace that was made of a thick gold chain. She wore her honey-blond locks down, flipping them all over to one side of her head so they would spill down her shoulder in gorgeous and voluminous waves.

The post has only been live for a short time but has already seemed to make an impression on the beauty’s thousands of fans. It has earned more than 8,500 likes within less than one hour, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Kara you are gorgeous!!!” one person wrote.

“Nice body and attractive,” praised another fan.

“I can’t believe you’re real,” a third follower quipped.

“I adore you,” added a fourth admirer.

Scantily clad or not, Kara’s Instagram posts always seem to drive her fans wild. Just last week, the star sent pulses racing as she flaunted her phenomenal physique in a white crop top and bike shorts. That look was also extremely popular, earning more than 29,000 likes and 284 comments to date.