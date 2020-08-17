Draya Michele Shows Off Her Cleavage & Booty In Tiny Metallic Bikini For Steamy New Post

Draya Michele delighted fans by giving closeups of her insane curves in her latest Instagram upload. For the pics, she sported a small bikini that accentuated her assets and curves, while showing off her body from various angles.

The 35-year-old added four steamy photos to the post where she posed outside while soaking up some sun. She rocked the new REECE metallic swimsuit, from her brand Mint Swim, in both purple and gold. The suits had a tight-fitting top that hugged onto her chest, and the bottoms had thin straps that tied on the sides.

Draya’s skin glistened with water droplets in each photo, and her hair appeared to be soaking wet. The former Basketball Wives star stood in front of a white brick wall, and a palm tree could be seen overhead. She was photographed looking down at the camera for the first shot. This captured her from the thighs up as she arched her back and put her arm against the wall while flashing a sultry glare at the lens.

The second snap was a closeup of Draya’s upper torso in the purple suit. Her arms were lifted and fans were treated to a view of her toned stomach and ample cleavage as water ran down her body. The social media influencer turned her back to the camera for the third pic. This was a close look at her curvaceous booty in the purple bottoms. In the last slide, Draya switched into a gold metallic swimsuit. Once again she showed off the front of her enviable figure as her generous bust was on full display.

In the caption, Draya promoted the “new kini” and tagged her swimwear company before uploading the pictures on Monday afternoon. Many of the designer’s 8.1 million Instagram followers quickly flocked to the spicy snaps, and nearly 100,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over one hour after they went online. She had more than 1,100 comments in that short time. Models Larsa Pippen and Tanaya Henry responded with fire and heart emoji respectively. Fans flooded the comment section with emoji and compliments.

“I had to pull over and look at this,” one admirer wrote.

“On a real life mermaid too,” a fan responded.

“Thank you beautiful!” one follower replied while adding a heart emoji.

“Just take all of my money at this point,” another joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Draya flaunted her curves in a strapless gold swimsuit. She gave viewers a shot from the front and the back while posing next to a pool.