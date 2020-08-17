Alexa Collins Bares Cleavage In Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

Alexa Collins turned up the heat in a new Instagram post on Monday afternoon. The model shared a sultry photo on her feed in which she rocked a barely-fitting cheetah-print bikini that hugged her body in all the right places. Her look left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The post was geotagged in Miami, Florida. In the snap, Alexa stood by an open glass sliding door that led out to a balcony. Behind her, what looked to be a spa could be seen with white robes hanging on the wall. A shower was turned on. The reflection of the glass showed that the balcony overlooked the ocean on a mostly sunny day. The babe looked ready to soak up the rays in her swimwear.

Alexa’s look included a low-cut top with criss-cross straps that tied around her neck and shoestring lacing down the front. The halterneck style pushed the babe’s ample cleavage out at the center. Additionally, the fabric barely covered her bust, so her sideboob was on show.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to display her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Her shapely thighs were perfectly framed in the tiny bottoms.

The model appeared to have just stepped out of the shower, as her blond locks were soaking wet and slicked back behind her head.

Alexa posed with her arms resting on either side of the door frame. She pushed one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her figure and parted her lips slightly as she stared at the camera.

The post received nearly 4,000 likes and just over 90 comments in under an hour, proving to be a huge success with Alexa’s fans. Many of the babe’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“So incredible, beautiful and attractive,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are sexy as hellllllll,” another user added.

“The most beautiful woman,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow, this extraordinary beauty. You look amazing,” a fourth person said.

Alexa stepped up her Instagram game on Monday, as she shared another series of snaps earlier in the day that saw her rocking a bucket hat and a lilac bikini as she munched on some gummy bears.