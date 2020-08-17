‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Brooke Claps Back At Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 18 dish that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will clap back when Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) tries to bring her down. She will never give Quinn the satisfaction of letting her know that she has been beaten, per Soaps.

Quinn Lords Shauna’s Marriage

Quinn and Brooke had been fighting for months. So, when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) followed Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to Las Vegas, she seized the opportunity to make things happen. She convinced Shauna that she was the better match for the dressmaker and that they should take advantage of the signed divorce documents.

Before Ridge and Shauna headed to the all-night wedding chapel, Shauna forwarded the docs to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Forrester Creations’ attorney. In the image below, she quickly sent Carter the message on Ridge’s phone. So, when they tied the knot, the dressmaker and Brooke were no longer married.

Looks like we know who sent that text. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/lS7DrBL5To — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 13, 2020

Brooke heads over to see Eric Forrester (John McCook) about her dire situation. Her old friend will comfort and support her. He will assure her that she and Ridge belong together even if he’s married to Shauna.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers also tease that Brooke will run into Quinn at the mansion. Since these two can’t stand each other, insults will fly as they blast each other.

This time around, Quinn has the upper hand. Shauna is legally married to Ridge and there’s nothing that she can do about it. She lords this fact over her enemy’s head and taunts her with the truth.

“Ridge is moving on with Shauna. There is nothing you can do about it,” Quinn says to Brooke as seen in the below image.

Brooke Claps Back

Brooke declares that the marriage is a “sham.” She and the dressmaker were about to reconcile and jump into bed together before Shauna pitched up with the marriage certificate. As far as she’s concerned, Ridge loves her. He got drunk on the night in question and the wedding had been a mistake.

“The truth will come out. I’m going to make sure of it,” she promises Quinn. Her instincts are telling her that there’s more to the wedding than meets the eye. She also feels that Eric’s wife may have had something to do with it.

Brooke’s feelings are spot-on. But as far as Quinn is concerned, nobody will ever find out about her and Shauna’s scheme. Both friends have too much to lose to ever tell anyone what they did to make the union legit. For now, Quinn will enjoy her victory even though Brooke has had the last word.