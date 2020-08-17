Demi Rose Showed Off Her Hourglass Curves In A Plunging White Dress & Heels

British beauty Demi Rose looked stunning in her latest Instagram photo on Monday afternoon. The model flaunted her hourglass curves as she revealed in the caption of the post that she recently went out of her comfort zone to have an on-camera discussion about grief and loss in honor of world suicide prevention day.

In the photo, Demi looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore a white dress. The garment flaunted her toned arms and shoulders as it exposed her massive cleavage with it’s plunging neckline.

The dress also fit snugly around her petite waist and exposed her long, lean legs under the knee-length skirt. She accessorized the style with multiple rings on her finger and a pair of strappy metallic heels on her feet.

Demi sat in a chair with her leg crossed. She also had her arms crossed and rested her hands on her lap. She leaned forward a bit and turned her head away from the camera as she wore a smile on her face. She sat next to another woman and a man hovered behind them as they posed for the pic. She geotagged her location as Ibiza Magic Island.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back behind her head. She styled the brunette locks in voluminous curls that were tied into a ponytail behind her head and tumbled over her shoulder.

Demi’s more than 14.3 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button 48,000 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the snap during that time.

“I’m so proud of you,” one follower declared.

“Thank you so much for sharing your story. You’re going to help so many people,” another stated.

“Well done babe!! Looking forward to watching it,” a third social media user gushed.

“Thank you for sharing this. We can’t wait for people to be able to see the amazing interview,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing the model looked beautiful in her online posts. She’s seen sporting flattering bathing suits, form-fitting tops, and sexy dresses on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a skimpy floral dress that showed off her colossal cleavage as she soaked up some sun in Ibiza. Fans also went wild for that snap. It’s reeled in more than 351,000 likes and more than 2,600 comments to date.