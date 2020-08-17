‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Zaps Steffy With The Truth About Her Pain

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 18 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will expose her heart in a rare moment of vulnerability. Although she may appear to have it all under control, Steffy has her own struggles. According to The TV Watercooler, Thomas uncovers the core of his sister’s pain.

Powering Through

Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) refused to give Steffy any more medication after she told him that she needed a refill. He was under the impression that she was coping with the pain and told her that he would move her to a high dose of ibuprofen instead.

However, Steffy was barely coping and did not want to admit that she was in agony. She was down to her last pill and powered through until she could no longer cope, as seen in the below image. One of the few people who know that she’s in distress is Thomas. He had encouraged her to ask the doctor for more painkillers.

While talking to her brother, the Forrester co-CEO will reveal that she’s still in a considerable amount of pain. Her big brother will then make a startling revelation, according to The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers. Thomas will zap her with the truth.

Suffering way more than she’s letting on, Steffy takes her last pain pill on today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/npFazysCRz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 14, 2020

A Profound Truth

Thomas reckons that the accident and bruised ribs are only part of Steffy’s problem. Yes, her physical condition is dire but there is so much more going on that Steffy refuses to acknowledge.

The soap opera hints that Thomas will hit the nail on the head when he opens old wounds and suggests that his sibling deals with her emotional baggage. Yes, Steffy has accepted that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) are now married, but she also would have loved to raise Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) in a traditional family setting.

Both Thomas and Steffy also have issues from their childhood that are far from resolved. They had to deal with their father going back-and-forth from their mother to Brooke with little regard for the damage that he was inflicting on his children. Thomas, Steffy, and the late Phoebe Forrester could only rely on each other.

Thomas has been doing some soul-searching of his own and it appears as if he’s in a better space. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will realize that her brother is right. She may never have the family of her dreams but she can choose to live in the present. Dr. Finn is one hot physician and she should let go of the past and pay the doctor a house call.