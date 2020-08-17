Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Looks Flawless In A Metallic Silver Swimsuit As She Spends The Day Out On The Lake

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans another glimpse of how she’s spending her summer with her latest Instagram share. The reality television star took to her account just moments ago to share a snap from a relaxing day on the lake. She stood in the middle of a luxurious speed boat that boasted a sleek wooden paneling, resting her arms on top of the ledges on either side of her while crossing one leg in front of the other. The tree-lined shore could be seen in the background of the image — a stunning scene that was illuminated by the bright, golden sun.

Of course, a day out on the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Kourtney’s certainly did not disappoint. Never one to shy away from anything flashy, she slipped into a metallic silver one-piece that was sure to have turned a few heads and gotten pulses racing. The garment clung tightly to the 41-year-old’s impressive figure, highlighting her flat midsection and dangerous curves. It had thick shoulder straps that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a deep scoop neckline that added a glimpse of cleavage to the jaw-dropping scene.

The swimwear proceeded to cinch in at the celeb’s waist while hugging her curvy hips in all of the right ways to further accentuate her hourglass silhouette. It also boasted a daringly high-cut design that treated her audience to a full look at her toned legs and shapely thighs.

Though Kourtney is often seen slathered in bling, the socialite opted to go minimal on her accessories for the day, adding only a pair of black cat eye sunglasses to protect her eyes from the brightness of the sun. Her dark locks were left down as well, and were flipped over to one side of her shoulders in a messy fashion. They appeared to be slightly damp — a possible indication that she had already gone for a dip in the cool water prior to the photo being taken.

It wasn’t long before fans began to shower the mother-of-three with love for her latest social media post. It has racked up nearly 541,000 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as thousands of comments and compliments.

“Omg you’re so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You’re a goddess,” praised another fan.

“Love that swimwear and that body,” a third follower remarked.

“She’s so perfect. Is it even normal to be this perfect?” commented a fourth admirer.

Kourtney recently delighted her followers with another stunning Instagram post that offered a side of her that isn’t often shown. The star showcased her natural beauty, as she appeared to be going makeup-free while posing in front of a large, open window. Fans went wild for the simple look, awarding the post over 1.2 million likes since going live.