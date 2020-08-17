Tahlia Skaines Sizzles In A Teeny Bikini On The Beach In Australia

Australian stunner Tahlia Skaines went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram pic on Monday morning. The model flashed her curves as she revealed in the caption of the post that she may be getting frostbite while going scantily clad at the beach in Australia, where it’s currently the winter season.

In the sexy snap, Tahlia looked smoking hot as she sported a light blue bikini with soft pink accents. The top featured a low cut that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The spaghetti straps also showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips as they emphasized her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also in the spotlight.

She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling earrings, a gold chain around her neck, and some dark sunglasses on top of her head.

Tahlia laid on her side in the sand with one hand on the beach. Her other hand came up to grab at her glasses as she arched her back and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head. She left a few straight strands loose to help frame her face.

Tahlia’s 538,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 8,700 times within the first nine hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 230 messages for her during that time.

“You are so inspiring and have the most gorgeous and kind hearted personality,” one follower gushed.

“Obsessed with you,” another wrote.

“Frostbite has never looked so good,” a third social media user gushed.

“Can’t deal with how stunning you are,” a fourth person commented on the sexy shot.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showcasing her fabulous physique in her online photos. She’s been known to rock racy lingerie, tiny tops, and scanty bathing suits in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a bright red corset top that accentuated her massive cleavage and a pair of high-waisted jeans. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. It’s racked up more than 8,200 likes and over 110 comments to date.