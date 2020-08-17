‘The Golden Girls’ House Sells For $1 Million Over Asking Price In Jaw-Dropping Real Estate Deal

The house featured in the exterior shots on the classic TV sitcom has a new owner for the first time in 65 years.

One month after it hit the market, the iconic house used for the exterior shots on the classic TV show sold for more than a million dollars over its original asking price – and the buyer wasn’t a television network.

A rep for the real estate firm that listed the home told ET Online that the sale of the property closed for a whopping $4,000,260. The original asking price was $2,999,000 for the home featured on the NBC sitcom from 1985 to 1992.

The lucky buyer of the yellow midcentury abode has not yet been identified, but it is said to be someone who is not in the public eye, according to House Beautiful.

The new owners of the 2,900-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom abode reportedly loved its architecture and location and have no plans to tear down the famous pad. That is good news for fans of the show, who feared a commercial builder would come in and level the house which was built in 1955 and only owned by one family for more than six decades.

Although The Golden Girls was set in Miami, the house used on the show is located more than 3,000 miles away in Brentwood, California. Producers of the Emmy-winning comedy were drawn to the California home because the yard was filled with tropical plants that gave it a Miami vibe.

The N. Saltair Ave. dwelling, which has been a tourist attraction for decades, features Formica countertops and avocado green cabinets which point to the era in which it was built.

Photos of the interior of the iconic Golden Girls house can be seen here on the Instagram page of realtor Rachelle Rosten, who was lucky enough to get the “golden” golden opportunity to sell the famous listing just a few weeks ago.

Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

While the classic TV house appears to have landed in good hands, some fans had hoped that HGTV would bid for the property and transform it to match the layout of The Golden Girls set, as the network did with The Brady Bunch house in nearby Studio City. Last year, the residence featured on the 1970s sitcom was completely remodeled on the HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation.

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, who worked on the Brady renovation, even hinted that The Golden Girls house could be their next dream project.

“We’re thinking next, the Golden Girls house,” Drew said in an interview with Kelly Clarkson, per The New York Post.