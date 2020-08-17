Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In A Red Hot Workout Ensemble

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a red hot workout ensemble. The photos were taken by LHGFX Photography, and Katelyn had a sports beverage in her hand from the brand BYLT, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The photos were taken outdoors, and there was an expanse of green grass visible in the background, as well as some lush greenery. Katelyn wore a workout ensemble in a vibrant red hue that looked gorgeous with her dark brunette locks and sun-kissed skin.

The sports bra was a skimpy style that more closely resembled a bikini than athletic gear. Triangular cups crafted from a textured fabric highlighted her ample assets, and thin straps cradled her breasts. Additional straps stretched over her shoulders, and the look showed off a serious amount of cleavage as well as her sculpted arms and shoulders. She also exposed her chiselled abs.

Katelyn paired the top with matching bottoms crafted from the same textured material. She held a beverage in one hand and tugged the waistband of her leggings down with the other, revealing a bit more skin. The leggings clung to Katelyn’s toned thighs, and though the photo was cropped beneath her knees so that not all of her legs were visible, there was still plenty for her fans to admire.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous waves, and she stared directly at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

She shifted her position only slightly in the second photo, cocking her hip to one side and placing one hand on her thigh. She flashed a smile at the camera, showing off her pearly whites, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 22,400 likes within one hour of going live, and also received 673 comments from her eager audience.

“Red always looks so good on you,” one fan commented.

“Perfection,” another remarked, followed by two heart emoji.

“Wow sexy body,” one fan wrote, admiring Katelyn’s sculpted figure.

“You don’t have to try to be beautiful. It’s already embedded in your DNA,” another follower added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn tantalized her fans with another sizzling double update. She rocked a black lace bodysuit that left very little to the imagination, and had the revealing garment tucked into a pair of tiny white Daisy Dukes. Her figure was on full display in the look, and she added a pair of sunglasses to shield her gaze from the sun’s rays.