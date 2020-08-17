Christina Milian Shows Off Baby Bump In String Underwear For Throwback Photo

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of throwback pics from when she was pregnant.

In the first shot, the “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in an oversized white Pink Floyd tour T-shirt that featured the band’s name and a multicolored graphic across the front. The short-sleeved garment was paired with camo-print bottoms, which she left unbuttoned at the top. Milian accessorized herself with silver dangling earrings and a bracelet while styling her dark wavy hair down with a middle part. She kept her nails short with a coat of polish for the occasion.

Milian posed straight to the camera with her top covering her bump. She placed one hand to her bottoms and pushed her hip out to the right. In this image, Milian’s bump is not visible and she could pass for not being pregnant.

In the next slide, she held her top up and took off her pants. Milian was captured in string underwear and displayed her growing bump.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress was photographed side-on with one arm raised. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and looked to be in the early stages of her pregnancy.

For her caption, Milian explained that she was clearing out her phone and came across these snapshots that were taken last year.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 56,100 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.4 million followers.

“You are just so pretty. Simple as that,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“@christinamilian you are such a naturally beautiful woman. Beautiful health in your skin,” another person shared.

“You are such a beautiful woman Christina,” remarked a third fan.

“Perfection in its purest form,” a fourth admirer commented.

In January this year, Milian gave birth to her son, Isaiah. The entertainer is currently dating French singer Matt Pokora, who became a first-time dad.

Milian gave birth to her first child, Violet, in 2010. She used to be married to the rapper and producer The-Dream, who she divorced that same year.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 38-year-old wowed in a black denim crop top that appeared to be made in the style of a corset. She paired the outfit with high-waisted loose-fitted black pants that featured a tropical-themed pattern all over and didn’t opt for any shoes.