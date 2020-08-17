Kindly Myers Sits In A Fountain In A Scanty Green Bikini While Telling Fans About Her Mood

Kindly Myers is slaying Instagram yet again. The model returned to her account on Monday to show off her curves in another racy swimwear look while describing her mood to her fans.

The shot was taken in Phoenix, Arizona, per the geotag, and captured Kindly posing in what appeared to be a multi-tiered rock fountain. The model sat in profile to the camera with her knees on two different levels of the structure as water spilled down from the top, drenching her sculpted legs as she gazed at the lens. She was clad in nothing more than a light green bikini for the smoldering photo shoot, one that perfectly suited her dangerous curves.

Kindly stunned in the itty-bitty swimwear that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece included a halter-style top with a unique, double band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her toned midsection. It also had triangle cups and a plunging neckline that left plenty of cleavage and sideboob within eyesight. A set of braided straps fell down the middle of her bronzed decolletage, drawing further attention to the busty display.

The matching bottoms of the set boasted a daringly cheeky design that showcased Kindly sculpted derriere, while its high-cut style offered a peek at her hips and shapely thighs. Its braided waistband sat at an angle over her taut stomach, drawing attention to her trim waist and abs. She wrapped both hands around it straps, tugging it in a teasing manner as the image was captured to give the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

In the caption of the upload, Kindly told her two million-person audience that she was feeling “cranky with a side of psycho,” though that hardly seemed to turn them off. Judging by the 144 comments on the post, many seemed even more infatuated with the star.

“Perfect! I’ll take you!” one person wrote.

“That’s totally my kind of woman,” declared another fan.

“Beautiful with a side of awesome,” a third follower added.

“STUNNING as always,”‘ praised a fourth admirer.

The image has also racked up nearly 7,000 likes within just three hours of going live.

This is hardly the first time that the Playboy model has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Just last week, the star put on another pulse-racing show as she flaunted her ample assets in a cheeky bodysuit while posing on a motorcycle. That post proved to be incredibly popular as well, amassing more than 12,000 likes and 331 comments to date.