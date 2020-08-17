‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Sharon Takes A Huge Risk

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 17 through 21 tease trouble with the Newman family as Adam continues to come to terms with the past, and Victoria asserts her leadership at Newman Enterprises. Sharon ends up taking a significant risk on her ex. Plus, Kyle and Theo bury the hatchet — at least briefly, and Billy tries to get Amanda to take a chance.

Adam (Mark Grossman) is suffering after learning the truth about A.J. Montalvo’s death, so Victor (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) work to come up with a plan to help him, according to SheKnows Soaps. These two don’t often find themselves on the same side, but this is one time when they both think that Adam will do better if he focuses on moving forward instead of digging into the pain and suffering of the past that he’s hidden from himself.

Of course, Adam wants help from Sharon (Sharon Case), but she is fighting breast cancer. Despite her worries, Sharon can’t help but feel the need to assist Adam with his problems, so she decides to work with him. However, Sharon puts boundaries in place — Adam must tell Chelsea that he’s working with her.

Things get dicey, though, when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) becomes suspicious of Adam’s motives. Neither Chelsea nor Rey are thrilled about their significant others teaming up in such an emotional situation. Before the end of the week, Chelsea wants answers from Sharon.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) isn’t thrilled to figure out that Chance (Donny Boaz) feels worried about her brother. Ultimately, Chance gets a reality check from Abby, and she warns him that Adam is no longer the man named Spyder that Chance knew in Las Vegas.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gets an intriguing offer, and given some of the problems the Newmans are facing, she might find herself willing to accept. Later, Victor (Eric Braeden) insists a family member choose sides. He’s been outspoken about everybody supporting Adam through his trouble, and it sounds like Victor will draw a line in the sand, which is guaranteed to make some people angry.

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) inspires a new venture for Phyllis (Michael Stafford) at the Grand Phoenix. It may be something beautiful and spa-like to help people who stay there feel relaxed and pampered. Given that they’re still somewhat at odds despite Nick offering his sister some prime real estate, Abby still wants details on Phyllis’ new venture. By the end of the week, Nick ends up putting Kyle (Michael Mealor) on notice. It could be regarding Summer (Hunter King), or perhaps it has something to do with their family businesses.

When they finally have some time to talk, Kyle and Theo (Tyler Johnson) reach a truce. It’s no secret that Kyle felt bad about tricking Theo, and now that Kyle has won, he’s able to extend the olive branch. Later, Theo gets Lola (Sasha Calle) to let down her guard.

At Newman Enterprises, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) declares significant changes for the company. She has big plans to team up with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Jabot. After signing on with Vicky, Jack and Traci (Beth Maitland) seek answers about Dina’s (Marla Adams) latest revelation.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) urges Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to take a risk, and she might end up listening to him.