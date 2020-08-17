Elderly Texas Man Says He Did Without His Heart Medication For A Week Due To Mail Delays

An 82-year-old Texas man says that he had to do without his heart medication for a week due to the U.S. Mail being slowed down, KHOU-TV reported.

Don White, not unlike an untold number of other Americans, relies on mail delivery of his pharmaceuticals, in his case a life-saving heart medication. He told a local news station Sunday night that he checked the tracking number on his latest expected delivery, only to find that it had sat in a north Houston mail processing facility for the past ten days.

He said he’s never had his medication be this late before.

“There have been a few times in which it’s taken a week, week and a half, two weeks, but this is the first time I actually ran out and checking with the post office didn’t do much good, even though I had a tracking number on it,” he said.

Fortunately, his daughter was able to help him get his medication at a local pharmacy.

Other Americans who rely on the mail to have their medicines delivered to them haven’t been so lucky, however.

At issue is operational changes made to the postal service by the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. As ABC News reported last week, those changes have resulted in delays in mail to some Americans.

Some of those affected by the delays are veterans who rely on the USPS to get their prescription medications delivered to them. And an untold number have experienced delays in getting their medicine.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

In a letter to DeJoy, 31 Senators, including Sen. Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee noted the difficulty some veterans are experiencing, and told the Trump appointee that the situation is unacceptable.

“No veteran should have to wonder when their antidepressant or blood pressure medication may arrive — and the effects can be devastating if doses are missed,” the letter reads in part.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, President Trump, who has railed against mail-in voting, has blamed the USPS’ issues on leaders of Democratic states preferring bailout money instead of funds to help the Post Office. And as for DeJoy, Trump said, “He’s trying to streamline the post office and make it great again.”

Back in Texas, a statement from the USPS said that it is trying deal with an increased workload due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency asked for patience from its users and apologized for any delays.