Eva Longoria, 45, Flaunts Fantastic Figure In A Tight White Swimsuit While Posing On A Yacht: ‘All Aboard’

Eva Longoria slipped back into a swimsuit over the weekend to enjoy a relaxing day out on a yacht. The actress shared a snap from the Sunday afternoon outing to her Instagram page that has certainly captivated the attention of many of her fans.

In the August 16 photo, Eva was seen standing on a small staircase on a large, white boat while grasping a rope handle with one hand and shading her eyes with the other. She appeared to be in the midst of taking the last step down to the main deck when she stopped to admire the stunning beach view around her, which her 7.9 million followers could also get a peek of in the shot. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was the 45-year-old herself that truly took center stage as she showcased her fantastic figure in a sexy one-piece that perfectly suited her famous curves.

The Desperate Housewives star looked stunning in a white swimsuit from Myra Swim that clung tightly to her body, drawing attention her trim waist, flat midsection, and ample chest. The piece had a high neckline and featured a zipper in the middle that hit right around Eva’s rib cage. She opted to leave it completely closed for a more modest look, though a teasing glimpse of sideboob could still be seen thanks to the garment’s wide armholes.

The swimwear proceeded to cinch in at the celeb’s waist, highlighting her hourglass silhouette. It also boasted a daringly high-cut design that thrilled her audience with a full look at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the latest look at the mother-of-one’s phenomenal physique, awarding the shot more than 175,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to further express their love for the actress.

“My goodness Eva! you are so beautiful!” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous inside and out,” praised another fan.

“Body goals!!! I’m petite also but I def don’t look like this after babies!!!!!” a third follower remarked.

“A true goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Eva Longoria has been delighting her followers with a number of stunning swimwear looks lately, both new and old. Last week, the beauty shared a breathtaking black-and-white throwback snap in which she showcased her incredible figure in a high-waisted black bikini. Fans were thrilled by that post as well, awarding the upload more than 137,000 likes and 805 comments to date.