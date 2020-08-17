Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Never Fell Out Of Love,’ Enjoying Time Together As A Family

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s love story doesn’t appear to be over just yet. The pair, who have been on again and off again for the past two years are reportedly on again.

According to a recent report by Us Weekly, Khloe and Tristan are fully back together and enjoying life with their 2-year-old daughter, True.

Sources tell the outlet that the couple have been spending a lot of time together, and that they love being a family. Apparently, co-parenting is also a non-issue for the duo at this time, and they’re ready to jump back into to the romantic side of their relationship.

“They love co-parenting and are in love with True. They never really fell out of love with each other. They spend a ton of time together and are raising their child together,” an insider revealed.

The magazine goes on to reveal that Khloe and Tristan reconnected when they opted to quarantine together earlier this year. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Cleveland Cavaliers center seemed to rekindle their feelings after spending countless hours together during lockdown.

“Khloe is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine,” said the informant.

Frazer Harrison/Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Now, insiders are claiming that the pair are officially back together, and ready to look toward the future. They are said to be looking for a brand new house that they can purchase together, and have allegedly been talking about the possibility of having a second child together.

“Khloe would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age.” the insider dished, adding that Khloe is being “cautiously optimistic” about the reunion with Tristan.

As many fans already know, it hasn’t been an easy road for Khloe and Tristan. The couple seemed to be a picture perfect couple when they first met. The Good American founder moved to Cleveland to be with her NBA baller boyfriend, and became a staple at Rocket Mortgage Field House where the Cavaliers play their home games.

However, just days before Khloe was set to give birth to the couple’s daughter news broke that Tristan had been cheating on his baby mama. She gave birth in Ohio with Tristan by her side and a lot of tension in the room.

Later, the couple tried to work things out, but scandal found them again when the basketball player allegedly hooked up with Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Khloe’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

Some fans still seem to be rooting for Khloe and Tristan and are hoping that this time they’ll find happiness together.