Pamela Anderson Wears Tiny Polka-Dot Bikini And Roller Skates In Dramatic Black & White Pic

Pamela Anderson wore a tiny polka-dot bikini and roller skates in a dramatic black-and-white photo that showed off her voluptuous shape. The former Baywatch star and Playboy playmate appeared ageless in the snap, which was taken by photographer David LaChapelle.

The stunning 53-year-old posed in the retro shot as she stood in what appeared to be a toy store. The stylized image showed the blond bombshell in a two-piece polka dot bikini. Her flat stomach and long, toned legs were featured prominently. She wore white roller skates on her feet that featured a darker color set of laces and wheels.

Pamela’s long, blond hair was fashioned to the left side of her face in big waves. It cascaded down atop her shoulder. She rocked a small white hat atop her head that had a tiny veil attached. On her hands, she wore light-colored gloves. Her eyes were cast off-camera.

A price tag hung from Pamela’s right side, near her rib cage.

The pic appeared to depict the actress as a toy on display in a store. On the floor next to her, a male model lay on the floor with several plastic Hawaiian leis draped on his neck. He lay on his left side next to a motorized car. Next to Pamela’s feet, plastic balls lay atop a second toy car in a light color. A shopping cart was seen in the foreground of the shot.

Behind the actress, a pegboard held two displays of hula hoops. Signs that had the words “Barbie fashion” were on display behind her.

In the caption, Pamela tagged Interview Magazine and alluded to the fact that this snap may have been one of the first the famed photographer took of the celebrity pin-up. The twosome has since worked together many times, and David has photographed Pamela in many different scenarios over the years.

Fans of the actress adored the photo and its concept. It was liked over 13,000 times thus far.

In the caption of the post, the comments were limited.

Pamela first responded and stated that she was “never pretty.”

Other fans also added their sentiments.

“That day blossomed into a beautiful relationship,” said one fan.

“Love,” said a second fan, who added several red fire emoji at the end of their very pointed statement.

New York City entertainer Amanda Lepore also used emoji for their statements regarding the pic. This included a red heart to show their love for the pic.